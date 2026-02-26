February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fact-checking Trump’s claims in his State of the Union address
As America turns 250, Joseph Ellis examines the founders’ promise and their failures
Surgeon general nominee faces scrutiny over qualifications and views on vaccines
News Wrap: Larry Summers leaves Harvard teaching job over Epstein ties
Andy Beshear on how Democrats can appeal to voters across party lines
Border Patrol union chief defends immigration crackdown and agents' tactics
Julian Shapiro-Barnum's Brief But Spectacular take on Recess Therapy
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
4 years into Russia's invasion, Ukrainians struggle with war's terrible toll