February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
House narrowly passes bill to end shutdown, but divisive DHS funding fight remains
News Wrap: U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea
‘No excuse’ for immigration agents’ excess use of force, says former DHS head Napolitano
Gabbard says Trump asked her to be at FBI election center raid as scrutiny intensifies
Haitians in Ohio city live in fear and uncertainty amid court fight over protected status
New book ‘Meat’ explores how the next food revolution could transform meat consumption
Jeffries outlines Democrats’ demands for changes at DHS and ICE amid funding battle
Colombian President Petro’s White House visit defuses months of tensions with Trump
Doctoral student held hostage for years in Iraq shares her harrowing story after release