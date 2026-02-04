© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

57:46
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E28 | 57:46
5:09
PBS News Hour
House narrowly passes bill to end shutdown, but divisive DHS funding fight remains
House narrowly passes bill to end shutdown, but divisive DHS funding fight remains
Clip: S2026 E28 | 5:09
4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone
News Wrap: U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea
Clip: S2026 E28 | 4:23
9:36
PBS News Hour
Former DHS head weighs in on Trump’s immigration crackdown
‘No excuse’ for immigration agents’ excess use of force, says former DHS head Napolitano
Clip: S2026 E28 | 9:36
5:48
PBS News Hour
Gabbard says Trump asked her to be at FBI election center raid as scrutiny intensifies
Gabbard says Trump asked her to be at FBI election center raid as scrutiny intensifies
Clip: S2026 E28 | 5:48
8:31
PBS News Hour
Haitians in Ohio city live in fear and uncertainty amid court fight over protected status
Haitians in Ohio city live in fear and uncertainty amid court fight over protected status
Clip: S2026 E28 | 8:31
6:40
PBS News Hour
New book ‘Meat’ explores the next global food revolution
New book ‘Meat’ explores how the next food revolution could transform meat consumption
Clip: S2026 E28 | 6:40
7:16
PBS News Hour
Jeffries outlines Democrats’ demands for changes at DHS
Jeffries outlines Democrats’ demands for changes at DHS and ICE amid funding battle
Clip: S2026 E28 | 7:16
4:56
PBS News Hour
Colombian President Petro's White House visit defuses months of tensions with Trump
Colombian President Petro’s White House visit defuses months of tensions with Trump
Clip: S2026 E28 | 4:56
9:15
PBS News Hour
Doctoral student held hostage for years in Iraq shares her harrowing story after release
Doctoral student held hostage for years in Iraq shares her harrowing story after release
Clip: S2026 E27 | 9:15