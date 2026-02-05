© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 30 | 57m 46s

Aired: 02/04/26 | Expires: 03/07/26
February 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E29 | 56:44
Researchers meet big setback to measuring ‘Doomsday Glacier’
Researchers face serious obstacles to measuring Antarctica’s fastest-melting glacier
Clip: S2026 E29 | 5:28
Alicia Graf Mack on leading the Alvin Ailey dance company
Alicia Graf Mack reflects on leading the legendary Alvin Ailey dance company
Clip: S2026 E29 | 6:58
What to know about immigration agents’ surveillance tactics
Immigration agents’ surveillance tools and tactics raise questions about civil liberties
Clip: S2026 E29 | 7:09
Key U.S.-Russia nuclear arms reduction treaty expires
Expiration of U.S.-Russia nuclear weapons treaty sparks concerns of new arms race
Clip: S2026 E29 | 3:11
News Wrap: Georgia election officials challenge FBI in court
News Wrap: Georgia election officials seek return of materials taken during FBI raid
Clip: S2026 E29 | 6:24
Experts debate future of U.S.-Russia nuclear arms treaty
Clip: S2026 E29 | 7:29
Former editor discusses The Washington Post’s mass layoffs
Sweeping layoffs at The Washington Post will do ‘enormous damage,’ former editor says
Clip: S2026 E29 | 6:53
Stephen Miller’s influence on the Trump administration
Stephen Miller’s rise to prominence and influence on the Trump administration
Clip: S2026 E29 | 8:45
February 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E28 | 57:46