PBS News Hour

January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 16 | 57m 46s

January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/15/26 | Expires: 02/15/26
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Midwife’s death highlights racial gap in maternal mortality
Black midwife’s death highlights racial gap in maternal mortality
Clip: S2026 E15 | 7:03
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
Minnesota protests escalate as Trump intensifies threats
Minnesota leaders call for calm as protests escalate and Trump intensifies threats
Clip: S2026 E15 | 4:15
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
The Insurrection Act's powers as Trump threatens to use it
What is the Insurrection Act? Explaining its powers as Trump threatens to use it
Clip: S2026 E15 | 5:52
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. places new sanctions on Iranian officials
News Wrap: U.S. places new sanctions on several Iranian officials
Clip: S2026 E15 | 5:51
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Machado meets Trump amid Venezuelan leadership uncertainty
Machado presents Trump her Nobel Prize as uncertainty surrounds Venezuela’s leadership
Clip: S2026 E15 | 8:45
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
How Trump's attack on wind power is impacting the industry
How Trump's attack on wind power is impacting the energy industry
Clip: S2026 E15 | 8:04
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Mental health, addiction funding restored after backlash
White House slashes, then restores, funding to treat mental health and addiction
Clip: S2026 E15 | 6:09
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
3D scanning of classic works of art raises ethical questions
3D tech preserves and reproduces masterpieces, raising ethical questions
Clip: S2026 E15 | 6:46
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E15 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E14 | 57:46