© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the Trump administration changes its leadership for immigration operations in Minnesota after public backlash from two deadly shootings. Taiwan fears that the American operation to oust Venezuela's leader might embolden China to invade. Plus, we hear from the whistleblower who said DOGE mishandled Social Security data, a claim the Justice Department now admits is true.

Aired: 01/26/26 | Expires: 02/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E22 | 57:46
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
Tressie McMillan Cottom joins Geoff Bennett on ‘Settle In’
Tressie McMillan Cottom joins Geoff Bennett for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
Clip: S2026 E22 | 5:13
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel recovers remains of final Gaza hostage
News Wrap: Israel recovers remains of final Gaza hostage
Clip: S2026 E22 | 5:27
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump losing support
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump losing support over his immigration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E22 | 7:39
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Sadness, anger grip Twin Cities after latest killing
Sadness, anger and exhaustion grip Twin Cities after latest killing by federal agents
Clip: S2026 E22 | 7:00
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Judge hears Minnesota's arguments for ending ICE surge
Federal judge hears Minnesota's arguments for ending ICE surge
Clip: S2026 E22 | 5:16
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Border Patrol 'untrained' for urban areas, ex-CBP head says
Border Patrol 'untrained and unskilled' for policing in urban areas, ex-CBP head says
Clip: S2026 E22 | 6:14
Watch 3:18
PBS News Hour
White House shifts response to Minn. shooting after outrage
White House shifts response to Minneapolis shooting after bipartisan outrage
Clip: S2026 E22 | 3:18
Watch 3:06
PBS News Hour
Democrats vow to block DHS funding after Minnesota shooting
Democrats vow to block Homeland Security funding after Minnesota shooting
Clip: S2026 E22 | 3:06
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Sen. Smith calls for 'meaningful restraint' of agents
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith calls for 'meaningful restraint' of 'lawless' federal agents
Clip: S2026 E22 | 5:33