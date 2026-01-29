© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 57m 46s

January 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/28/26 | Expires: 02/28/26
Watch 11:40
PBS News Hour
FBI raids Georgia elections office as Trump seeks voter data
Clip: S2026 E24 | 11:40
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
U.S. cardinal calls for the defunding of ICE
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:52
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Detainees at Texas ICE facility protest living conditions
Clip: S2026 E24 | 6:46
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
Immigration fuels tensions as Congress faces shutdown threat
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:17
Watch 11:21
PBS News Hour
George Washington’s vision for American identity
Clip: S2026 E24 | 11:21
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DHS says agents in Alex Pretti shooting on leave
Clip: S2026 E24 | 6:02
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Miles O’Brien joins Geoff Bennett on ‘Settle In’
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:24
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E23 | 57:46
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
Minn. clashes mirror civil war simulation, professor says
Clip: S2026 E23 | 7:28