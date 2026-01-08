© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 57m 46s

January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/07/26 | Expires: 02/07/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
Protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
Minnesota leaders and protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
Clip: S2026 E8 | 6:20
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
Clip: S2026 E8 | 6:03
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Trump invites Colombia's leader to White House
In turnaround from earlier threats, Trump invites Colombia's leader to the White House
Clip: S2026 E8 | 4:41
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Trump's foreign focus a distraction, Sen. Slotkin says
Trump focused on foreign affairs to distract from domestic challenges, Sen. Slotkin says
Clip: S2026 E8 | 7:18
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Internet, phone service shut off in Iran
News Wrap: Internet and phone service shut off in Iran amid widening protests
Clip: S2026 E8 | 4:42
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Senate moves to restrict military action in Venezuela
Senate moves to restrict Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela
Clip: S2026 E8 | 6:06
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Zinke questions Trump's plans for Venezuela
Rep. Zinke questions Venezuela’s future, says Monroe Doctrine a 'two-way street'
Clip: S2026 E8 | 8:51
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Inside the real Pittsburgh hospital behind HBO's 'The Pitt'
Inside the real Pittsburgh hospital behind HBO's 'The Pitt'
Clip: S2026 E8 | 7:47
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Jeffries: Trump 'needs to be reigned in' after Venezuela
Trump 'needs to be reigned in' after Venezuela action and Greenland threats, Jeffries says
Clip: S2026 E7 | 7:12
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
GOP's Bacon: 'Too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro removal
GOP Rep. Bacon says Trump placing 'too much emphasis on oil' after Maduro's removal
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:21