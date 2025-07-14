© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 195 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump promises to send more weapons to Ukraine and threatens Russia with sanctions if no peace deal is made. The former FEMA administrator discusses the praise and criticism of the federal government's response to the deadly floods in Texas. Plus, how a provision in the Republican megabill could accelerate the shift toward private education.

Aired: 07/13/25
What's behind Trump's shift on arming Ukraine and his threats against Russia
News Wrap: Fire at assisted-living facility in Massachusetts kills at least 9
How a 'Big Beautiful Bill' provision could accelerate a shift toward private education
Film critics reveal their favorite and most anticipated summer movies
A look at the split in Trump's base over the Epstein files
Republicans face deadline to claw back funding for foreign aid and public media
Former FEMA head responds to praise and criticism of federal response to Texas floods
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout of the Epstein investigation
Texas families face grim reality that some missing from floods may not be found
News Wrap: Palestinian death toll in Gaza passes 58,000, officials say
