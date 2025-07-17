July 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: DOJ says officer convicted of killing Breonna Taylor should get 1-day sentence
Ken Burns calls public media funding cuts 'shortsighted,' but vows 'we will continue'
Planned Parenthood CEO says blocking it from Medicaid funding is 'devastating to patients'
The programs facing funding cuts as rescissions package nears final approval
Amid a violent week in Syria, a look at the stability of the new government
IRS to share personal data with immigration agents to aid deportation efforts
Jose Antonio Vargas updates 'Dear America' to describe the process to become documented
July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Palestinian American ambushed on family land and killed by Israeli settlers, cousin says
Canadian tourism to U.S. drops dramatically amid Trump's harsh rhetoric