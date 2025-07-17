© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 198 | 57m 46s

Aired: 07/16/25 | Expires: 08/16/25
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ recommending 1-day sentence for officer
Clip: S2025 E198 | 6:56
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
'We will continue': Ken Burns calls PBS cuts shortsighted
Clip: S2025 E198 | 7:41
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Planned Parenthood CEO on blocking it from Medicaid funding
Clip: S2025 E198 | 6:43
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
What's set to be cut as rescissions package nears approval
Clip: S2025 E198 | 8:08
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
A look at the stability of Syria's new government
Clip: S2025 E198 | 9:33
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
IRS to share personal data with immigration agents
Clip: S2025 E198 | 5:40
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
'Dear America' writer describes process to become documented
Clip: S2025 E198 | 7:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E197 | 57:46
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Family says Palestinian American ambushed by settlers
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:37
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Canadian tourism to U.S. drops amid Trump's harsh rhetoric
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:45