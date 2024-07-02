© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: AM870 reception
PBS News Hour

July 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 185 | 57m 46s

July 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/01/24 | Expires: 08/01/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court immunity ruling reshapes presidential power
How the Supreme Court immunity ruling reshapes presidential power
Clip: S2024 E184 | 8:08
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl hits islands as Category 4 storm
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl hits southeastern Caribbean islands as Category 4 storm
Clip: S2024 E184 | 4:41
Watch 8:30
PBS News Hour
History of reality TV chronicled in new book 'Cue the Sun!'
History of reality TV and impact on society chronicled in new book 'Cue the Sun!'
Clip: S2024 E184 | 8:30
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on calls for Biden to step aside
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on calls for Biden to step aside
Clip: S2024 E184 | 8:43
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Hezbollah strikes on Israel raise fears of full-fledged war
Hezbollah strikes on northern Israel raise fears that full-fledged war could be next
Clip: S2024 E184 | 6:12
Watch 2:31
PBS News Hour
Biden allies defend his place as Democratic nominee
Biden allies defend his place as Democratic nominee as others suggest he should drop out
Clip: S2024 E184 | 2:31
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
French far-right wins big in 1st round of snap elections
What's next for France after far-right wins big in 1st round of snap elections
Clip: S2024 E184 | 6:06
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Oklahoma education head on mandating the Bible in schools
Oklahoma education head discusses why he's mandating public schools teach the Bible
Clip: S2024 E184 | 6:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E184 | 57:46
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
The hidden history of the Cold War-era Lavender Scare
How the Lavender Scare forced LGBTQ workers out of the federal government
Clip: S2024 E183 | 7:31