© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? | Click here to increase now ->
PBS News Hour

July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 204 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the White House cuts artificial intelligence regulations in an effort to compete with China in a technological arms race. The director of national intelligence pushes baseless claims about former President Obama and the 2016 election as Trump faces pressure over the Epstein files. Plus, national parks across the country struggle under drastic funding and staffing cuts.

Aired: 07/22/25 | Expires: 08/22/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E203 | 57:46
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Volunteers bring relief and hope to Texas flood victims
Volunteers provide relief and restore hope for Texas flood victims
Clip: S2025 E203 | 5:59
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
As immigration courts see backlog, DOJ cuts dozens of judges
As immigration courts face backlog, DOJ cuts dozens of judges
Clip: S2025 E203 | 5:37
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Examining the facts about birth control amid misinformation
Examining the facts about contraceptives as birth control misinformation spreads online
Clip: S2025 E203 | 7:50
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UN says 1,000 Gazans seeking aid killed since May
News Wrap: UN says Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 Gazans seeking aid since May
Clip: S2025 E203 | 5:58
Watch 12:21
PBS News Hour
How tariffs on allies impact U.S. strategy to counter China
How Trump's tariffs on Asian allies impact the U.S. strategy to counter China
Clip: S2025 E203 | 12:21
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on the inspiration for 'Purpose'
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on the inspiration for 'Purpose,' his Tony-winning family drama
Clip: S2025 E203 | 6:27
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
Trump deflects questions as House avoids Epstein files vote
Trump deflects Epstein questions as Johnson shuts down House, avoiding vote on files
Clip: S2025 E203 | 8:21
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
NATO promises Ukraine more weapons as Russia launches attack
NATO countries promise more weapons for Ukraine as Russia launches massive assault
Clip: S2025 E202 | 4:44
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Beto O'Rourke on Trump's congressional maps effort in Texas
O'Rourke says 'we have to fight back' as Trump pushes Texas to redraw congressional maps
Clip: S2025 E202 | 8:24