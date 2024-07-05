© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 188 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the June jobs report exceeds expectations while slightly higher unemployment signals a cooling economy. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accepts King Charles' invitation to form a new government after a landslide victory in the United Kingdom's general election. Plus, Boeing faces a deadline to accept a plea deal connected to the deadly crashes of two 737 Max planes.

Aired: 07/04/24 | Expires: 08/04/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
July 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E187 | 56:45
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Exit polls show Labour landslide in U.K. election
Exit polls show Labour landslide in U.K. election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule
Clip: S2024 E187 | 4:54
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Advocates in Missouri work to put abortion on the ballot
Advocates in Missouri work to put abortion access on the ballot this election cycle
Clip: S2024 E187 | 6:14
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Pandemic aid helped students, but research shows gaps remain
Federal pandemic aid helped students catch up academically, but research shows gaps remain
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:44
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Amount of energy required to power AI fuels climate concerns
AI and the energy required to power it fuel new climate concerns
Clip: S2024 E187 | 7:52
Watch 9:48
PBS News Hour
Reviewing the consequential Supreme Court term
Reviewing consequential and controversial decisions from the Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E187 | 9:48
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
How Democratic lawmakers feel about Biden staying in race
How some Democratic lawmakers and voters feel about Biden staying in the race
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:40
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl churns towards Mexico
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl a Category 2 storm as it churns towards Mexico
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:52
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 3, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E186 | 57:46
Watch 9:04
PBS News Hour
Tories brace for defeat with Labour set for election victory
U.K. Conservatives fear losing power for a generation as polls predict Labour landslide
Clip: S2024 E186 | 9:04