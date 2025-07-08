© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 189 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a community in Texas is banding together to help neighbors recover from historic floods. President Trump's latest tariff threats, mostly on Asian countries, add to global economic uncertainty. Plus, California's controversial crackdown on homeless encampments.

Aired: 07/07/25 | Expires: 08/07/25
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Meteorologist breaks down storm system behind Texas flooding
Meteorologist breaks down storm system behind historic Texas flooding
Clip: S2025 E189 | 6:05
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Texas region devastated by flooding shifts focus to recovery
Texas region devastated by flooding shifts focus to recovery as death toll tops 109
Clip: S2025 E189 | 6:08
Watch 8:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu visits U.S. leaders amid ceasefire push
News Wrap: Netanyahu visits U.S. leaders as Trump administration pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E189 | 8:53
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
New book 'On Her Game' chronicles rise of Caitlin Clark
Christine Brennan's new book 'On Her Game' chronicles rise of Caitlin Clark
Clip: S2025 E189 | 7:50
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
GOP gives ICE massive budget to expand deportations
GOP gives ICE massive budget increase to expand Trump's deportation effort
Clip: S2025 E189 | 8:34
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Homeless camp crackdown draws criticism from health experts
California's homeless encampment crackdown draws criticism from health experts
Clip: S2025 E189 | 8:50
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Trump tariff threat could impact relations with Asian allies
How Trump's tariff threats could impact relationship between U.S. and Asian allies
Clip: S2025 E189 | 5:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E188 | 57:46
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
'2024' offers inside look at election's twists and turns
New book '2024' offers inside look at twists and turns of the presidential election
Clip: S2025 E188 | 7:35
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Exiled artist transforms nature into works of art
Artist exiled from homeland transforms nature into works of art
Clip: S2025 E188 | 5:15