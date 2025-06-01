© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 152 | 24m 09s

June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/31/25 | Expires: 07/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Palestinians killed while getting food aid
News Wrap: Palestinians killed in Gaza while getting food aid
Clip: S2025 E152 | 4:05
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Study shows link between CT scans, risk of developing cancer
Study shows link between CT scans and the risk of developing cancer
Clip: S2025 E152 | 6:12
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
World Pride celebrations bring mix of joy and anxiety
World Pride celebrations in nation’s capital bring mix of joy and anxiety
Clip: S2025 E152 | 6:23
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
As hurricane season begins, federal agencies face challenges
As hurricane season begins, federal agencies overseeing storms face barrage of challenges
Clip: S2025 E152 | 4:03
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Canadian wildfires trigger air quality warnings in the U.S.
Raging Canadian wildfires trigger air quality warnings across upper Midwest
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:08
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
How lawmakers are restricting citizen-led ballot initiatives
How lawmakers are restricting citizen-led ballot initiatives
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:05
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump's plan for steel levies draws reactions
News Wrap: Trump’s plan to double levies on imported steel draws global reaction
Clip: S2025 E151 | 2:42
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
'Girl on Girl' explores pop culture's impact on women
'Girl on Girl' explores pop culture's impact on women
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:22
Watch 2:16
PBS News Hour
Group of rescued gray seals heads home after rehabilitation
Group of rescued gray seals heads home after rehabilitation
Clip: S2025 E151 | 2:16
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E151 | 24:09