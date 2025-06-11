June 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect as Washington hosts Trump's military parade
U.S. accuses Mexico of stealing water from Texas farmers as climate strains resources
Capehart and Ponnuru on the politics of Israel's attack and Iran's response
Israel hit with missiles as Iran retaliates for strikes on nuclear sites and leaders
News Wrap: Marines arrive in Los Angeles amid demonstrations against ICE deportations
Mideast experts discuss what's next for the region as Israel-Iran conflict erupts
'This is a threat to our existence,' Israeli ambassador says of Iran's nuclear program
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What lawmakers said about Sen. Padilla being forcibly removed from DHS news conference