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PBS News Hour

June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 124 | 57m 46s

June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/16/26 | Expires: 07/17/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E123 | 57:46
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Iowa sees a troubling rise in cancer diagnoses
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
Clip: S2026 E123 | 8:19
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
Clip: S2026 E123 | 7:38
Watch 2:25
PBS News Hour
DOJ: 5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Clip: S2026 E123 | 2:25
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
Ex-officials reflect on Trump's transformation of DOJ
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
Clip: S2026 E123 | 8:23
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Anthropic disables AI model after U.S. security directive
Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
Clip: S2026 E123 | 5:59
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
Clip: S2026 E123 | 7:00
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Key oversight shifted from Education Department
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
Clip: S2026 E123 | 6:16
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
Clip: S2026 E123 | 5:53
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Dermatologist explains benefits of new sunscreen ingredient
Dermatologist explains benefits of newly approved sunscreen ingredient
Clip: S2026 E122 | 5:45