News Wrap: Key oversight shifted from Education Department

Extras
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
June 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump hails Iran deal as G7 summit begins in Europe