Ex-officials reflect on Trump's transformation of DOJ

Extras
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
News Wrap: Newsom says Trump ordering DOJ to investigate him and wife
Monica McNutt reflects on the decades-long wait for a Knicks championship