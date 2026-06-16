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PBS News Hour

Ex-officials reflect on Trump's transformation of DOJ

Season 2026 Episode 123 | 8m 23s

Justice Department officials appointed by President Trump have made sweeping changes since he returned to office. They’ve redefined the focus of key divisions and challenged legal norms, and thousands of career lawyers have resigned or been fired. Justice Correspondent Ali Rogin asked several former DOJ attorneys and leaders to reflect on what they believe it means for the institution's future.

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Extras
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June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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News Wrap: Key oversight shifted from Education Department
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