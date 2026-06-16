Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact

Extras
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
Dermatologist explains benefits of newly approved sunscreen ingredient
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on the Iran war's lasting impact on midterm politics