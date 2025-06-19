© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 170 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Israel threatens to kill Iran's supreme leader after an Iranian missile hit a hospital in the country's south, we unpack more of what's in congressional Republicans' massive budget bill and two men team up to make a grilling product entirely in the U.S., a journey that highlights the hurdles businesses are facing in the wake of President Trump's tariffs.

PBS News Hour
A comedian's Brief But Spectacular take on dad jokes
PBS News Hour
Alabama business hits hurdles creating American-made product
PBS News Hour
Texas lawmakers try to close loopholes in consent laws
PBS News Hour
Jazz fellowship honors musicians struggling financially
PBS News Hour
As Congress cashes in on Trump tariffs, lawmakers push back
PBS News Hour
Israel threatens Iran's leader as Trump wavers on the war
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Erick touches down in southern Mexico
PBS News Hour
How the GOP's budget bill impacts the Affordable Care Act
PBS News Hour
Dissecting the strength of Iran's regime as war rages on
PBS News Hour
June 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
