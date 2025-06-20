© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 171 | 56m 44s

Friday on the News Hour, European leaders meet with Iran's foreign minister as the war with Israel rages on and mass protests unfold in Tehran, a brutal heatwave blankets much of the U.S. with some areas seeing temperatures topping 100 degrees and we sit down with Carla Hayden, the first female and African American librarian of Congress, who was fired by President Trump.

Aired: 06/19/25 | Expires: 07/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Carla Hayden on her time as pioneering librarian of Congress
Carla Hayden on her time as a pioneering librarian of Congress and getting fired by Trump
Clip: S2025 E171 | 7:02
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's stance on Iran
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's stance on Iran and the rise in political violence
Clip: S2025 E171 | 11:17
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Federal agents are denied access to Dodger Stadium
Federal agents are denied access to Dodger Stadium in latest immigration clash
Clip: S2025 E171 | 6:25
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
How people inside Iran are reacting to the war
How people inside Iran are reacting to the war
Clip: S2025 E171 | 5:27
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
European leaders meet with Iran's foreign minister
European leaders meet with Iran's foreign minister as war with Israel rages on
Clip: S2025 E171 | 4:24
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge orders release of Mahmoud Khalil
News Wrap: Judge orders release of Mahmoud Khalil from immigration detention
Clip: S2025 E171 | 6:23
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
How to stay safe from the dangers of extreme heat
How to stay safe from the dangers of extreme heat
Clip: S2025 E171 | 6:04
Watch 4:25
PBS News Hour
Brutal heatwave blankets much of the U.S.
Brutal heatwave blankets much of the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E171 | 4:25
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
As Congress cashes in on Trump tariffs, lawmakers push back
As some lawmakers cash in on Trump's tariffs, others try to ban betting on Wall Street
Clip: S2025 E170 | 6:29
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Jazz fellowship honors musicians struggling financially
New jazz fellowship honors long-time musicians who often struggle financially
Clip: S2025 E170 | 8:03