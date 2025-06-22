© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 173 | 26m 45s

June 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 06/21/25 | Expires: 07/22/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
A look inside the U.S.’ unprecedented direct attack on Iran
What we know about the U.S.’ unprecedented direct attack on Iran
Clip: S2025 E173 | 4:52
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Former national security adviser analyzes U.S.-Iran strikes
Former national security adviser analyzes U.S. airstrikes on Iran
Clip: S2025 E173 | 6:08
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gunman killed after shooting into Michigan church
News Wrap: Gunman killed after shooting into Michigan church
Clip: S2025 E173 | 2:29
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
How Iran could respond to U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites
How Iran could respond to U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites
Clip: S2025 E173 | 4:52
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Desperation mounts as Gazans are killed while seeking aid
Desperation mounts in Gaza as Palestinians are killed while seeking food aid
Clip: S2025 E173 | 4:45
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Iran regime change unlikely in war with Israel, scholar says
Regime change in Iran seems unlikely amid war with Israel, Middle East scholar says
Clip: S2025 E172 | 5:28
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
June 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E172 | 26:45
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
Trump administration cuts suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth
Trump administration pulls the plug on suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth
Clip: S2025 E172 | 4:24
Watch 3:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Mahmoud Khalil returns home after release on bail
News Wrap: Mahmoud Khalil returns home after release on bail from federal detention
Clip: S2025 E172 | 3:55
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
A journey through Rick Steves’ career as a travel writer
Why culture shock is a valuable part of ‘thoughtful travel,’ according to Rick Steves
Clip: S2025 E172 | 9:39