PBS News Hour

June 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 175 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a fragile ceasefire holds between Israel and Iran as President Trump meets NATO leaders at a time of tension for the alliance. A briefing for lawmakers is postponed, leading to questions about whether the Iran strikes were as successful as Trump claims. Plus, we delve into the massive GOP budget bill with a look at how its cuts to Medicaid could affect rural hospitals.

Aired: 06/23/25 | Expires: 07/24/25
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
What's next for Iran's regime after U.S. strikes and Israel ceasefire? Analysts weigh in
Clip: S2025 E175 | 7:30
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 160 million enduring brutal conditions in U.S. heatwave
Clip: S2025 E175 | 4:49
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
Fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire holds as Trump lashes out at both sides
Clip: S2025 E175 | 9:39
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
Time running out for GOP to pass massive tax and spending plan by Trump's deadline
Clip: S2025 E175 | 4:38
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
How proposed cuts to Medicaid could affect rural hospitals
Clip: S2025 E175 | 4:03
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
White House set to roll back protections for nearly 60 million acres of national forests
Clip: S2025 E175 | 6:54
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
Sen. Warner questions administration's delay of Iran strike briefing
Clip: S2025 E175 | 7:17
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
Trump's attempt to claw back funding approved by Congress, explained
Clip: S2025 E175 | 7:23
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
June 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E174 | 56:45
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
How Iran's response to U.S. strikes signaled a desire to de-escalate
Clip: S2025 E174 | 7:35