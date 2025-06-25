© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 176 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump reveals new information that he says indicates the U.S. "obliterated" a key Iranian nuclear site. An upset in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary with a young, democratic socialist defeating the state's former governor. Plus, Judy Woodruff visits a Texas border region where voters have dramatically shifted their partisan patterns.

Aired: 06/24/25 | Expires: 07/25/25
Extras
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Judicial nominee faces scrutiny over Trump relationship
Trump judicial nominee faces scrutiny for willingness to defy court orders
Clip: S2025 E176 | 6:26
Clip: S2025 E176 | 6:26
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Trump insists U.S. 'obliterated' Iranian nuclear sites
Trump insists U.S. strikes 'obliterated' nuclear sites, says talks with Iran could resume
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:09
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:09
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Poet Arthur Sze on bridging Western and Chinese traditions
Acclaimed poet Arthur Sze on bridging Western and Chinese traditions
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:57
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:57
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
What Mamdani's win in NYC means for Democrats nationwide
What Zohran Mamdani's primary win in New York means for Democrats nationwide
Clip: S2025 E176 | 6:00
Clip: S2025 E176 | 6:00
Watch 8:36
PBS News Hour
Rio Grande Valley voters explain why the area shifted to GOP
Rio Grande Valley voters explain why the area shifted support to GOP in last election
Clip: S2025 E176 | 8:36
Clip: S2025 E176 | 8:36
Watch 3:29
PBS News Hour
Senate committee hears Trump request to claw back funding
Senate committee hears White House request to claw back foreign aid, public media funding
Clip: S2025 E176 | 3:29
Clip: S2025 E176 | 3:29
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
Jon Finer on aftermath and consequences of strikes on Iran
Jon Finer analyzes aftermath and potential consequences of U.S. strikes on Iran
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:19
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:19
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
NATO secretary general on Trump, Ukraine and spending
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Trump, Ukraine and new spending commitments
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:39
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:39
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kenyans protest police brutality, corruption
News Wrap: Kenyan protestors take to streets amid anger over police brutality, corruption
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:35
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:35
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
What's next for Iran's regime? Analysts weigh in
What's next for Iran's regime after U.S. strikes and Israel ceasefire? Analysts weigh in
Clip: S2025 E175 | 7:30
Clip: S2025 E175 | 7:30