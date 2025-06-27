© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 178 | 57m 46s

June 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/26/25 | Expires: 07/27/25
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
Pride flag bans on government buildings spark resistance
Communities fight back against states banning Pride flags on government buildings
Clip: S2025 E178 | 8:16
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Supreme Court's latest decisions
Brooks and Capehart on the Supreme Court's decisions and Trump's claims about Iran
Clip: S2025 E178 | 9:52
Watch 10:12
PBS News Hour
What to know about SCOTUS ruling on nationwide injunctions
How the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions affects presidential powers
Clip: S2025 E178 | 10:12
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DRC and Rwanda sign U.S.-mediated peace deal
News Wrap: DRC and Rwanda sign peace deal mediated by Trump administration
Clip: S2025 E178 | 4:52
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
The snags holding up Trump's 'big bill' ahead of Senate vote
The major snags holding up Trump's 'big bill' as the Senate prepares to vote
Clip: S2025 E178 | 4:10
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
UVA president resigns under pressure from Justice Department
University of Virginia's president resigns under pressure from Justice Department
Clip: S2025 E178 | 5:49
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Fear among Venezuelans immigrants after loss of legal status
Venezuelan immigrants in Chicago live in fear after loss of temporary legal status
Clip: S2025 E178 | 7:52
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E177 | 57:46
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Ex-surgeon general on vaccine panel overhauled by RFK Jr.
Trump's former surgeon general raises concerns about vaccine panel overhauled by RFK Jr.
Clip: S2025 E177 | 7:09
Watch 9:43
PBS News Hour
Ksenia Karelina describes life after release from Russia
Ksenia Karelina says release from Russian prison 'feels like starting a new life'
Clip: S2025 E177 | 9:43