PBS News Hour

June 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 154 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, as more Palestinians in Gaza are killed while seeking aid, we speak with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert who says his country is committing war crimes. Democratic and Republican mayors weigh in on the nation's worsening housing crisis. Plus, a former staffer from Elon Musk’s DOGE describes its confusion and the effort to dismantle the federal workforce.

Aired: 06/02/25 | Expires: 07/03/25
Extras
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: South Korean liberal wins presidential race
News Wrap: South Korean liberal leader wins presidential race
Clip: S2025 E154 | 5:13
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Ex-DOGE staffer: 'I have no idea' who was in charge
Ex-DOGE staffer: 'I have no idea' who was in charge
Clip: S2025 E154 | 7:35
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Democratic, Republican mayors team up to address housing
How Democratic and Republican mayors are teaming up to address the housing crisis
Clip: S2025 E154 | 7:48
Watch 10:32
PBS News Hour
Ehud Olmert on why he says Israel is committing war crimes
Former Israeli PM Olmert explains why he believes his country is committing war crimes
Clip: S2025 E154 | 10:32
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Candace Parker on 'The Can-Do Mindset' and finding success
Basketball legend Candace Parker on 'The Can-Do Mindset' and finding success
Clip: S2025 E154 | 7:09
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
Gazans again face gunfire outside humanitarian aid site
More than 2 dozen killed as Gazans again face gunfire outside humanitarian aid site
Clip: S2025 E154 | 3:54
Watch 2:24
PBS News Hour
Oregon family farm shares South Asian cuisine with community
Family farm in Oregon grows crops to share South Asian cuisine with its community
Clip: S2025 E154 | 2:24
Watch 3:52
PBS News Hour
Police say makeshift flamethrower used in Boulder attack
Investigators say man used makeshift flamethrower in attack on pro-Israel group in Boulder
Clip: S2025 E153 | 3:52
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 killed, dozens hurt heading to Gaza aid site
News Wrap: 3 killed and dozens more hurt heading to Gaza aid distribution site
Clip: S2025 E153 | 5:29
Watch 9:24
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP support for Trump budget
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's budget and GOP support for cuts
Clip: S2025 E153 | 9:24