PBS News Hour

June 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 155 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the White House escalates its global trade war as the president doubles tariffs on aluminum and steel. The Trump administration revokes hospital guidance regarding emergency abortions for women whose health is in danger. Plus, a Georgia teenager fights deportation after ICE officials detain her following a mistaken traffic stop.

Aired: 06/03/25 | Expires: 07/04/25
What's ahead for U.S. as global market reacts to tariffs
Clip: S2025 E155 | 6:34
Miles Taylor fights back against Trump's order targeting him
Clip: S2025 E155 | 9:05
The words of wisdom delivered to the Class of 2025
Clip: S2025 E155 | 4:49
Georgia teen says ICE detention was 'life-altering'
Clip: S2025 E155 | 4:41
White House revokes guidance on emergency abortions
Clip: S2025 E155 | 5:11
Local arts groups face budget gaps as NEA pulls grants
Clip: S2025 E155 | 8:36
News Wrap: Trump says Putin vows to respond to drone attack
Clip: S2025 E155 | 5:57
June 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E154 | 57:46
News Wrap: South Korean liberal wins presidential race
Clip: S2025 E154 | 5:13
Democratic, Republican mayors team up to address housing
Clip: S2025 E154 | 7:48