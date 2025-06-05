© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 156 | 57m 46s

June 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/04/25 | Expires: 07/05/25
Extras
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Explaining the national debt and how we got here
Explaining the national debt, how we got here and what it means for future generations
Clip: S2025 E156 | 8:03
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
GOP Sen. Johnson on opposing Trump's budget in current form
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson explains why he opposes Trump's budget in its current form
Clip: S2025 E156 | 5:36
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
Commencement speakers share advice with the Class of 2025
Commencement speakers share advice with the Class of 2025
Clip: S2025 E156 | 4:08
Watch 4:57
PBS News Hour
Breaking down Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and its impact
Breaking down Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and its impact on the deficit and national debt
Clip: S2025 E156 | 4:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E155 | 57:46
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
Miles Taylor fights back against Trump's order targeting him
Miles Taylor fights Trump's order targeting him, calling it 'an attack on free speech'
Clip: S2025 E155 | 9:05
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
The words of wisdom delivered to the Class of 2025
The words of wisdom shared with the Class of 2025 by commencement speakers
Clip: S2025 E155 | 4:49
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Georgia teen says ICE detention was 'life-altering'
Georgia teen says ICE detention was 'life-altering' and 'like a prison'
Clip: S2025 E155 | 4:41
Watch 8:36
PBS News Hour
Local arts groups face budget gaps as NEA pulls grants
Local arts groups face budget gaps as NEA pulls grants
Clip: S2025 E155 | 8:36
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
What's ahead for U.S. as global market reacts to tariffs
What's ahead for U.S. economy as global market reacts to Trump's tariffs
Clip: S2025 E155 | 6:34