© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 159 | 24m 09s

June 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 06/07/25 | Expires: 07/08/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E164 | 57:46
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
Israel hit with missiles as Iran retaliates for strikes
Israel hit with missiles as Iran retaliates for strikes on nuclear sites and leaders
Clip: S2025 E164 | 4:02
Watch 8:27
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts discuss what's next for Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast experts discuss what's next for the region as Israel-Iran conflict erupts
Clip: S2025 E164 | 8:27
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Leiter: Iran's nuclear program an 'existential' threat
'This is a threat to our existence,' Israeli ambassador says of Iran's nuclear program
Clip: S2025 E164 | 7:16
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Marines arrive in LA amid demonstrations
News Wrap: Marines arrive in Los Angeles amid demonstrations against ICE deportations
Clip: S2025 E164 | 7:27
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
What to expect as Washington hosts Trump's military parade
What to expect as Washington hosts Trump's military parade
Clip: S2025 E164 | 3:43
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
U.S. accuses Mexico of stealing water from Texas farmers
U.S. accuses Mexico of stealing water from Texas farmers as climate strains resources
Clip: S2025 E164 | 9:01
Watch 11:43
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Ponnuru on Israel's attack and Iran's response
Capehart and Ponnuru on the politics of Israel's attack and Iran's response
Clip: S2025 E164 | 11:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E163 | 57:46
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Video shows moments leading to Air India crash
Video shows moments leading to Air India crash that killed more than 240
Clip: S2025 E163 | 7:03