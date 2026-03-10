© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

March 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 53 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, another round of bombings shake Iran as new video indicates it was likely an American missile that hit a school on the first day of the war. Afghans who fled conflict in their home country find themselves caught in the middle of another war. Plus, as the electrical grid faces huge demand from AI, solar power is on the decline in the U.S. because of Trump's roadblocks.

Aired: 03/09/26 | Expires: 04/09/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Khamenei’s son named supreme leader in Iran
As Iran war deepens, Khamenei’s son named new supreme leader
Clip: S2026 E52 | 4:52
Watch 12:14
PBS News Hour
Araghchi says Iran will fight 'as long as it takes'
Iran’s Araghchi calls U.S. strikes a ‘failure’ and vows to fight 'as long as it takes'
Clip: S2026 E52 | 12:14
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 charged with bringing explosives to NYC protest
News Wrap: 2 charged with bringing explosives to New York protest
Clip: S2026 E52 | 6:25
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Oil expert warns of 'nightmare scenario’ war could spark
Oil expert warns of ‘nightmare scenario’ Iran war could spark
Clip: S2026 E52 | 6:23
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
Iran war will end 'soon' but targets remain, Trump says
Iran war will end 'soon' but 'important targets' remain if needed, Trump says
Clip: S2026 E52 | 3:01
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm message
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm message
Clip: S2026 E52 | 7:05
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Hany Farid joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'
On 'Settle In,' Hany Farid and Amna Nawaz discuss spotting manipulated images
Clip: S2026 E52 | 4:29
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
March 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E52 | 56:46
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding tariffs in 45 days
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding invalidated tariffs in 45 days
Clip: S2026 E51 | 5:26
Watch 10:29
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to strike Iran
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to launch strikes on Iran
Clip: S2026 E51 | 10:29