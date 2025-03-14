© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 73 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, universities face uncertain futures as they become targets of the Trump administration. Ethics watchdogs raise the alarm about the president profiting from the office and using power to market products. Plus, we examine the impact of the Trump administration's dramatic slashing of the federal workforce.

Aired: 03/13/25 | Expires: 04/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Kim Deal of The Pixies releases first solo album
Kim Deal embarks on solo career after decades in The Pixies and The Breeders
Clip: S2025 E73 | 7:11
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic division over funding bill
Brooks and Capehart on the Democratic division over the stopgap funding bill
Clip: S2025 E73 | 9:31
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Critics accuse Trump and others of profiting from positions
Critics accuse Trump and others of profiting from their positions
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:08
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government through September
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:37
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
The impact of Trump's slashing of the federal workforce
The history of civil service and the impact of Trump's slashing of the workforce
Clip: S2025 E73 | 7:45
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Trump targets college, university budgets in DEI crackdown
Trump administration targets college and university budgets in DEI crackdown
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:56
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E72 | 57:46
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Experts analyze ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:50
Watch 1:32
PBS News Hour
Remembering John Feinstein
Remembering John Feinstein
Clip: S2025 E72 | 1:32
Watch 4:01
PBS News Hour
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:01