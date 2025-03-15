© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 74 | 24m 09s

March 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 03/14/25 | Expires: 04/14/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Why Gen Z is ditching college for training in skilled trades
Why many in Gen Z are ditching college for training in skilled trades
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:02
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
What’s causing a multi-day outbreak of deadly tornadoes
What’s causing a multi-day outbreak of deadly tornadoes across the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E74 | 4:35
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 9 people in northern Gaza
News Wrap: Israel hits Gaza with deadly strikes as ceasefire talks remain stalled
Clip: S2025 E74 | 3:17
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
How children are being victimized in Sudan’s civil war
Children bear the brunt of violence in Sudan’s brutal civil war, report says
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:17
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E73 | 57:46
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Trump targets college, university budgets in DEI crackdown
Trump administration targets college and university budgets in DEI crackdown
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:56
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Kim Deal of The Pixies releases first solo album
Kim Deal embarks on solo career after decades in The Pixies and The Breeders
Clip: S2025 E73 | 7:11
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic division over funding bill
Brooks and Capehart on the Democratic division over the stopgap funding bill
Clip: S2025 E73 | 9:31
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Ethics expert breaks down Trump’s conflicts of interest
Ethics expert breaks down Trump administration’s conflicts of interest
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:08
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government through September
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:37