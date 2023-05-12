© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 132 | 57m 46s

Aired: 05/11/23 | Expires: 06/11/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Border officials prepare for migrants as order expires
PBS NewsHour
Border officials prepare for surge of migrants as Title 42 immigration restrictions expire
Clip: S2023 E131 | 3:15
Secretary of State on immigration policy as Title 42 ends
PBS NewsHour
Secretary of State Blinken discusses U.S. immigration policy as Title 42 ends
Clip: S2023 E131 | 9:43
News Wrap: U.S. COVID-19 health emergency ends
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. COVID-19 health emergency ends
Clip: S2023 E131 | 3:20
Rep. Chip Roy on debt ceiling debate and border policy
PBS NewsHour
Republican Congressman Chip Roy on debt ceiling debate and border policy
Clip: S2023 E131 | 6:14
Ukraine awaits arrival of U.S. tanks in fight against Russia
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine awaits arrival of U.S. tanks that could be game-changer in fight against Russia
Clip: S2023 E131 | 7:20
Proposed rules would force power plants to slash emissions
PBS NewsHour
Proposed EPA rules would force power plants to slash carbon emissions
Clip: S2023 E131 | 5:17
Town hall highlights media's struggle covering Trump's lies
PBS NewsHour
CNN town hall highlights media's struggle with how to cover Trump and his lies
Clip: S2023 E131 | 8:09
GOP works to block state amendments for abortion rights
PBS NewsHour
Republicans work to thwart state constitutional amendments protecting reproductive rights
Clip: S2023 E131 | 7:30
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E131 | 57:46
Ala. reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering corruption
PBS NewsHour
Alabama reporters earn Pulitzer Prize for uncovering police corruption in small town
Clip: S2023 E130 | 6:12
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E131 | 57:46
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E130 | 57:46
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E127 | 26:45
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E126 | 26:45
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E125 | 57:46
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E124 | 56:44
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E123 | 57:46
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E122 | 56:44