© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 134 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Turkey votes for their next leader as the world waits to see if President Erdogan holds on to power. Then, a look at the misdiagnosis and unequal treatment of women with Parkinson’s disease. We examine some never-before-seen celestial events thrilling scientists. Plus, the story of the first Indian American astronaut, who gave her life exploring space.

Aired: 05/13/23 | Expires: 06/13/23
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Erdogan’s control hangs in the balance in Turkey’s election
Watch 6:11
PBS NewsHour
Erdogan’s control hangs in the balance in Turkey’s election
The significance of Turkey’s election as Erdogan’s control hangs in the balance
Clip: S2023 E134 | 6:11
Episode 4 Preview
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Preview
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:30
News Wrap: Tropical Cyclone Mocha batters Myanmar coast
Watch 2:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Tropical Cyclone Mocha batters Myanmar coast
News Wrap: Tropical Cyclone Mocha batters Myanmar coast
Clip: S2023 E134 | 2:15
Why many women with Parkinson’s are misdiagnosed
Watch 6:19
PBS NewsHour
Why many women with Parkinson’s are misdiagnosed
Why women with Parkinson’s are misdiagnosed more often than men
Clip: S2023 E134 | 6:19
A look at celestial events thrilling scientists this month
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
A look at celestial events thrilling scientists this month
A closer look at the novel celestial events thrilling scientists this month
Clip: S2023 E134 | 6:05
Remembering Kalpana Chawla, first Indian American in space
Watch 2:22
PBS NewsHour
Remembering Kalpana Chawla, first Indian American in space
Remembering Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian American to go to space
Clip: S2023 E134 | 2:22
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for Cyclone Mocha
Watch 2:47
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for Cyclone Mocha
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for powerful Cyclone Mocha
Clip: S2023 E133 | 2:47
States grapple with minimum age restrictions for buying guns
Watch 6:17
PBS NewsHour
States grapple with minimum age restrictions for buying guns
As states grapple with age limits for buying guns, what’s the potential effect?
Clip: S2023 E133 | 6:17
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
Clip: S2023 E133 | 6:43
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival
Watch 7:35
PBS NewsHour
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival, devastation of war
Clip: S2023 E133 | 7:35
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E133 | 26:45
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E132 | 56:45
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E131 | 57:46
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E130 | 57:46
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E127 | 26:45
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E126 | 26:45
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E125 | 57:46
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E124 | 56:44