PBS News Hour

May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 134 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump meets with Syria's new leader, a man who previously led a U.S.-designated terrorist group. Republicans push ahead on the president's spending and tax cuts despite opposition from Democrats and some within their own party. Plus, we speak with autistic Americans and their families about how RFK Jr. is influencing the way people think about the condition.

Aired: 05/13/25 | Expires: 06/13/25
How Trump's meeting with Syria's new leader is a turning point for the war-torn nation
What's in the first draft of the GOP's 'big, beautiful bill' cutting taxes and spending
News Wrap: Duffy blames aviation problems on previous administration and years of neglect
New novel 'The Director' explores an artist's responsibilities in a time of trauma
EPA rolls back Biden-era rules against 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
Port of LA head describes how Trump's tariffs are affecting imports
How RFK Jr. is shaping the conversation about autism and why advocates are pushing back
What trouble in the bond market means for your investments and the economy
Ohio students face changes on campus as new state law rolls back diversity initiatives
Mideast experts weigh in on Trump's economic and defense deals in the region
