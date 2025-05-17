© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 137 | 26m 45s

May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/16/25 | Expires: 06/16/25
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
Clip: S2025 E137 | 3:00
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
The largely forgotten history of Philadelphia’s police bombing of Black organization MOVE
Clip: S2025 E137 | 6:40
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Israel mobilizes new ground assault on Gaza to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:42
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Trump administration’s escalating feud with Harvard affects breast cancer research
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:39
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Tracing one Hmong family’s journey from Laos to Rhode Island
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:33
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E136 | 57:46
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
In 'The Emperor of Gladness,' Ocean Vuong explores chosen family and acts of kindness
Clip: S2025 E136 | 6:54
Watch 10:41
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's Middle East policy shifts
Clip: S2025 E136 | 10:41
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Breakthrough gene editing treatment helps child born with rare disorder
Clip: S2025 E136 | 6:43
Watch 9:12
PBS News Hour
Trump business deals revive questions about his family profiting off the presidency
Clip: S2025 E136 | 9:12