PBS News Hour

May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 139 | 57m 46s

May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/18/25
Watch 8:01
What tariffs mean for the everyday products we rely on
What Trump's tariffs mean for the everyday products we rely on
Clip: S2025 E139 | 8:01
Watch 7:22
How cuts have hit nonprofits and the communities they serve
How federal funding cuts have hit nonprofits and the communities they serve
Clip: S2025 E139 | 7:22
Watch 4:57
Credit rating downgrade triggers warning signs for U.S.
Credit rating downgrade triggers warning signs for U.S. economy
Clip: S2025 E139 | 4:57
Watch 6:28
News Wrap: Trump may end protected status for Venezuelans
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump to end temporary protected status for Venezuelans
Clip: S2025 E139 | 6:28
Watch 4:58
After Biden's diagnosis, a look at prostate cancer's impact
After Biden's diagnosis, a look at prostate cancer's impact on men in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E139 | 4:58
Watch 5:29
Israel allows some aid into Gaza as it intensifies strikes
Israel allows 'minimal aid' into Gaza as it intensifies airstrikes and ground operations
Clip: S2025 E139 | 5:29
Watch 5:13
Artist explores her Haitian heritage for inspiration
Artist Fabiola Jean-Louis explores her Haitian heritage for inspiration
Clip: S2025 E139 | 5:13
Watch 9:17
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the battle over Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
Clip: S2025 E139 | 9:17
Watch 26:45
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E138 | 26:45
Watch 5:54
Consumer confidence hits near-record low amid trade worries
Consumer confidence hits near-record low amid worries over Trump trade policy
Clip: S2025 E138 | 5:54