© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 138 | 26m 45s

May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/17/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Consumer confidence hits near-record low amid trade worries
Consumer confidence hits near-record low amid worries over Trump trade policy
Clip: S2025 E138 | 5:54
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
What to know about the new federal law against revenge porn
What to know about the new federal law against revenge porn and explicit deepfakes
Clip: S2025 E138 | 4:43
Watch 3:11
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
News Wrap: Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options
Clip: S2025 E138 | 3:11
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Scientists working on flagship climate report dismissed
What the dismissal of hundreds of scientists means for a flagship climate report
Clip: S2025 E138 | 5:31
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Looking back at Mount St. Helens’ eruption 45 years later
What scientists have learned from Mount St. Helens’ devastating eruption, 45 years later
Clip: S2025 E138 | 4:33
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E137 | 26:45
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Deadly storms rip through Kentucky and Missouri
News Wrap: Deadly storms rip through Kentucky and Missouri
Clip: S2025 E137 | 3:00
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Why Israel is mobilizing a new ground assault on Gaza
Israel mobilizes new ground assault on Gaza to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:42
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Trump’s escalating feud with Harvard affects cancer research
Trump administration’s escalating feud with Harvard affects breast cancer research
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:39
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Tracing one Hmong family’s journey from Laos to Rhode Island
Tracing one Hmong family’s journey from Laos to Rhode Island
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:33