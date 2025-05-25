© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 145 | 26m 45s

May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/24/25 | Expires: 06/24/25
Extras
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd POW swap
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd exchange of prisoners
Clip: S2025 E145 | 3:17
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
George Floyd’s uncle on the fight for justice 5 years later
George Floyd’s uncle reflects on the fight for social justice 5 years after police killing
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:17
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers’ energy demands
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:56
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh raises awareness for sharks
To change perceptions of sharks, swimmer Lewis Pugh takes the plunge at Martha’s Vineyard
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:20
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Tensions in the South China Sea mount amid recent clashes
Why global tensions are rising in the South China Sea amid recent clashes
Clip: S2025 E145 | 6:39
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
How proposed Medicaid cuts could affect family caregivers
How the GOP’s proposed Medicaid cuts could affect millions of family caregivers
Clip: S2025 E144 | 4:59
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Link found between pre-teen social media use and depression
New study finds link between pre-teen use of social media and depression
Clip: S2025 E144 | 5:05
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
Clip: S2025 E144 | 3:09
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E144 | 26:45
Watch 9:41
PBS News Hour
Do soda taxes improve health? What some cities have found
Does taxing sugary drinks result in better health outcomes? What some cities have found
Clip: S2025 E144 | 9:41