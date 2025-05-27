© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 147 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a new group distributing aid in Gaza comes under scrutiny. President Trump pardons a tax offender after his mother attended a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. Plus, an online university rethinks the college experience by offering students around the world an inexpensive education.

Aired: 05/26/25 | Expires: 06/26/25
Extras
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after cuts
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after Trump cuts aid funding
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:45
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how Wagner Group gained power
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how the Wagner Group became so powerful it threatened him
Clip: S2025 E146 | 9:19
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Japanese American WWII vet built bridges between cultures
Japanese American veteran built bridges between cultures after WWII
Clip: S2025 E146 | 8:50
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of people in Liverpool
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of fans celebrating Liverpool FC championship
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:39
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
How young Democrats are pushing to redefine the party
How young Democratic candidates are pushing to redefine the party's future
Clip: S2025 E146 | 3:20
Watch 10:02
PBS News Hour
Russia escalates drone attacks on Ukraine
Russia escalates assault on Ukraine with massive drone attacks on cities
Clip: S2025 E146 | 10:02
Watch 11:12
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's big bill
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on how Senate Republicans feel about Trump's big bill
Clip: S2025 E146 | 11:12
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E146 | 57:46
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd POW swap
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd exchange of prisoners
Clip: S2025 E145 | 3:17
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
George Floyd’s uncle on the fight for justice 5 years later
George Floyd’s uncle reflects on the fight for social justice 5 years after police killing
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:17