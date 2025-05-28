© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 148 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the U.S. pauses student visa interviews and promises additional social media vetting, causing more disruptions for colleges and universities. The CDC's abrupt changes to COVID vaccine recommendations spark concerns among some health professionals. Plus, the site of America's worst nuclear accident gets another chance to become a power hub.

Aired: 05/27/25 | Expires: 06/27/25
