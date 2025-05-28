May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Germany's chancellor offers to help Ukraine build long-range missile systems
Site of America's worst nuclear accident gets new chance to become energy hub
Why public health groups are concerned about changes to COVID vaccine recommendations
As U.S. pauses student visa interviews, education and immigration advocates share views
Critics say Trump's policies weaken the U.S. dollar as his businesses invest in crypto
Exploring the potential impact of Medicaid cuts in Trump's big budget bill
American violinist Ariana Kim visits India to explore Carnatic music
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: CDC no longer recommends COVID shots for healthy children and pregnant women
A look at Trump's controversial pardons for political allies and loyalists