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PBS News Hour

May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 109 | 57m 46s

May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/26/26 | Expires: 06/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Giving Iran control of strait a mistake, Bolton argues
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
Clip: S2026 E108 | 6:44
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
On the ground at the Iranian school devastated by airstrike
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Clip: S2026 E108 | 7:33
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:53
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews scrutiny of his health
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:24
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after new strikes
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks
Clip: S2026 E108 | 4:16
Watch 5:48
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
Clip: S2026 E108 | 5:48
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Remembering the remarkable life of jazz legend Sonny Rollins
Remembering the remarkable life of jazz legend Sonny Rollins
Clip: S2026 E108 | 5:36
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Jon Meacham joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'
Jon Meacham and Amna Nawaz examine the state of our democracy on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E108 | 5:53
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
How schools are using AI and VR to train nurses
How schools are using AI and VR to train the next generation of nurses
Clip: S2026 E108 | 7:20
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E108 | 56:46