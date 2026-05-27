May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
Remembering the remarkable life of jazz legend Sonny Rollins
Jon Meacham and Amna Nawaz examine the state of our democracy on 'Settle In'
How schools are using AI and VR to train the next generation of nurses
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode