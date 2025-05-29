© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 149 | 57m 46s

May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/28/25 | Expires: 06/28/25
Extras
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump and Fed Chair Powell meet at White House
News Wrap: Trump and Fed Chair Powell meet at White House
Clip: S2025 E149 | 5:00
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
What's next for Trump's tariffs amid legal back and forth
What's next for Trump's tariffs amid legal back and forth
Clip: S2025 E149 | 4:17
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Kevin O’Leary on Trump's trade war and battle with Harvard
Kevin O’Leary on Trump's trade war and battle with Harvard
Clip: S2025 E149 | 6:48
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
How Israel is responding to U.S. proposals to pause Gaza war
How Israel is responding to latest U.S. proposals to pause war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E149 | 5:11
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
FDA head defends changes to COVID vaccine recommendations
FDA commissioner defends changes to COVID vaccine recommendations
Clip: S2025 E149 | 9:03
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Met opens Arts of Oceania galleries showcasing Pacific works
The Met opens reimagined Arts of Oceania galleries showcasing works from the Pacific
Clip: S2025 E149 | 7:54
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
Immigration attorney weighs in on Trump's deportations
Immigration attorney weighs in on Trump's deportations and court rulings against him
Clip: S2025 E149 | 7:21
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Provision in GOP bill puts millions at risk of losing SNAP
Provision in GOP budget bill puts millions at risk of losing SNAP benefits
Clip: S2025 E149 | 6:32
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Germany to help Ukraine build missile system
News Wrap: Germany's chancellor offers to help Ukraine build long-range missile systems
Clip: S2025 E148 | 7:30
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Why health groups are concerned about COVID vaccine changes
Why public health groups are concerned about changes to COVID vaccine recommendations
Clip: S2025 E148 | 7:20