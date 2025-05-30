© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 150 | 56m 34s

Friday on the News Hour, Elon Musk steps down from his official White House role after overseeing a drastic slashing of federal spending and jobs. Mississippi's governor discusses how the Trump administration is affecting states, including after natural disasters. Plus, a Harvard professor who has not shied away from criticizing the university speaks out against President Trump's latest attacks.

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 06/29/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Mississippi governor on Medicaid, disaster funding impacts
Mississippi governor on how changes to Medicaid, disaster funding could impact his state
Clip: S2025 E150 | 7:44
Watch 10:10
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Musk's impact on the U.S. government
Brooks and Capehart on Elon Musk's impact on the U.S. government and agencies
Clip: S2025 E150 | 10:10
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court lets Trump strip migrant status
News Wrap: Supreme Court lets Trump strip humanitarian parole protections from migrants
Clip: S2025 E150 | 7:10
Watch 3:21
PBS News Hour
Members of Congress face frustrations over the Trump agenda
Members of Congress face frustrations over the Trump agenda from voters at home
Clip: S2025 E150 | 3:21
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Musk leaves White House after cutting to jobs and agencies
Elon Musk leaves White House position after overseeing slashing of jobs and agencies
Clip: S2025 E150 | 7:18
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Harvard professor calls Trump's attacks 'authoritarianism'
Harvard professor calls Trump's attacks on funding and students 'authoritarianism'
Clip: S2025 E150 | 8:50
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
James Patterson reflects on fatherhood in 'The #1 Dad Book'
James Patterson reflects on fatherhood and what it means to him in 'The #1 Dad Book'
Clip: S2025 E150 | 6:47
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump and Fed Chair Powell meet at White House
News Wrap: Trump and Fed Chair Powell meet at White House
Clip: S2025 E149 | 5:00
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
What's next for Trump's tariffs amid legal back and forth
What's next for Trump's tariffs amid legal back and forth
Clip: S2025 E149 | 4:17
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Kevin O’Leary on Trump's trade war and battle with Harvard
Kevin O’Leary on Trump's trade war and battle with Harvard
Clip: S2025 E149 | 6:48