PBS News Hour

May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 151 | 24m 09s

May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/30/25 | Expires: 06/30/25
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Canadian wildfires trigger air quality warnings in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:08
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
How lawmakers are restricting citizen-led ballot initiatives
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:05
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump's plan for steel levies draws reactions
Clip: S2025 E151 | 2:42
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
'Girl on Girl' explores pop culture's impact on women
Clip: S2025 E151 | 5:22
Watch 2:16
PBS News Hour
Group of rescued gray seals heads home after rehabilitation
Clip: S2025 E151 | 2:16
Watch 56:34
PBS News Hour
May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E150 | 56:34
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Mississippi governor on Medicaid, disaster funding impacts
Clip: S2025 E150 | 7:44
Watch 10:10
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Musk's impact on the U.S. government
Clip: S2025 E150 | 10:10
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court lets Trump strip migrant status
Clip: S2025 E150 | 7:10
Watch 3:21
PBS News Hour
Members of Congress face frustrations over the Trump agenda
Clip: S2025 E150 | 3:21