PBS News Hour

May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 124 | 26m 45s

May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/03/25 | Expires: 06/03/25
PBS News Hour
How auto parts tariffs may affect new and used car prices
Clip: S2025 E124 | 5:02
PBS News Hour
‘Spitfires’ tells the story of American women pilots in WWII
Clip: S2025 E124 | 5:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says he wants to continue mass deportations
Clip: S2025 E124 | 2:10
PBS News Hour
Family planning clinics lose funding over support for DEI
Clip: S2025 E124 | 4:21
PBS News Hour
Why young adults finding themselves are lonelier than ever
Clip: S2025 E124 | 6:10
PBS News Hour
NYT finds no link between many deportees and Tren de Aragua
Clip: S2025 E123 | 5:45
PBS News Hour
How this Utah studio supports artists with disabilities
Clip: S2025 E123 | 5:32
PBS News Hour
How NWS staffing shortages could put lives at risk
Clip: S2025 E123 | 4:48
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
PBS News Hour
How vaccine hesitancy may be driving pediatric flu deaths
Clip: S2025 E123 | 4:37