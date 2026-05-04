May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Which states to watch as the battle for Senate control heats up ahead of 2026 midterms
New video of Correspondents’ Dinner shooting raises questions about presidential security
News Wrap: Trump announces 25% tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU
Brooks and Capehart on fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Trump rejects Iran’s latest proposal as he reviews new military options to relaunch war
New PBS series explores the often-overlooked history of American Muslims
Palestinian and Israeli writers reflect on bridging divides in ‘The Future is Peace’
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda