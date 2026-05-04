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PBS News Hour

May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 92 | 57m 46s

May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/03/26 | Expires: 06/03/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E91 | 57:46
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Which states to watch as battle for Senate control heats up
Which states to watch as the battle for Senate control heats up ahead of 2026 midterms
Clip: S2026 E91 | 6:23
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
WHCD shooting raises questions about presidential security
New video of Correspondents’ Dinner shooting raises questions about presidential security
Clip: S2026 E91 | 6:30
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump announces 25% tariffs on cars from the EU
News Wrap: Trump announces 25% tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU
Clip: S2026 E91 | 5:43
Watch 11:02
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Brooks and Capehart on fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E91 | 11:02
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Trump rejects Iran proposal as he considers relaunching war
Trump rejects Iran’s latest proposal as he reviews new military options to relaunch war
Clip: S2026 E91 | 6:45
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
New PBS series explores American Muslims’ overlooked history
New PBS series explores the often-overlooked history of American Muslims
Clip: S2026 E91 | 5:17
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
Palestinian and Israeli writers bridge divides in new book
Palestinian and Israeli writers reflect on bridging divides in ‘The Future is Peace’
Clip: S2026 E91 | 9:39
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E90 | 56:46
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Fired judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Clip: S2026 E90 | 5:55