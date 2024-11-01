© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 307 | 56m 45s

Friday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and their running mates all storm critical swing states with only a few days until voting ends. We examine the trends from early voting data and what it signals about this year's election. Plus, the growing political divide over whether to trust election results despite no evidence that the vote has been compromised.

Aired: 10/31/24 | Expires: 12/01/24
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump focus on battlegrounds entering final weekend
Clip: S2024 E307 | 4:56
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
What early voting data signals about this year's election
Clip: S2024 E307 | 4:28
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
U.N. says situation in northern Gaza 'apocalyptic'
Clip: S2024 E307 | 2:15
Watch 12:43
PBS News Hour
What the divide over trusting elections means for the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E307 | 12:43
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Final jobs report before election released
Clip: S2024 E307 | 4:05
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Nebraska's 'blue dot' could be election's deciding factor
Clip: S2024 E307 | 4:29
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
Universities turn museums into areas for political discourse
Clip: S2024 E307 | 7:26
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on who holds the upper hand in the race
Clip: S2024 E307 | 10:33
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E306 | 57:46
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Election workers fight back against bad actors
Clip: S2024 E306 | 6:42