November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Harris and Trump focus on battleground states entering final weekend of campaign
What early voting data signals about this year's election
U.N. officials say situation in northern Gaza 'apocalyptic' as Israel continues offensive
Exploring what the partisan divide over trusting election results means for the country
News Wrap: Labor Department releases final jobs report before election
How Nebraska's 'blue dot' could be the deciding factor on Election Day
Universities transform art museums into spaces for voting and political discourse
Brooks and Capehart on who holds the upper hand in the presidential race
October 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
How election workers are fighting back against bad actors trying to undermine the process