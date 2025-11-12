© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 316 | 57m 46s

November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/11/25 | Expires: 12/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E315 | 57:46
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Inside the deal to end the government shutdown
Breaking down the deal to reopen the government and what comes next
Clip: S2025 E315 | 4:31
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3M for raid on newspaper
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3 million for police raid on newspaper
Clip: S2025 E315 | 5:31
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Conservative judge resigns, calling Trump uniquely dangerous
Prominent conservative judge resigns, calling Trump 'uniquely dangerous'
Clip: S2025 E315 | 8:31
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
How UCLA is navigating Trump's unprecedented demands
How UCLA is navigating unprecedented demands from the Trump administration
Clip: S2025 E315 | 8:55
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Trump floats tariff 'dividends,' but experts doubt the math
Trump floats tariff 'dividends' for Americans, but experts question the math
Clip: S2025 E315 | 7:10
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
BBC under scrutiny over edit of Trump's speech on Jan. 6
BBC under scrutiny over edit of Trump's speech on Jan. 6
Clip: S2025 E315 | 7:13
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
Book explores Edmund Fitzgerald wreck and legend it inspired
'The Gales of November' explores the Edmund Fitzgerald tragedy and the legend it inspired
Clip: S2025 E315 | 8:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E314 | 57:46
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Kaine says vote to end shutdown will 'change the equation'
'We needed to change the equation,' Sen. Kaine says on his vote to end shutdown
Clip: S2025 E314 | 5:43