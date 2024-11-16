© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 322 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a look at the future of U.S.-China relations as President Biden meets with Xi Jinping for the last time in office. Then, severe drought has sparked blazes in a region of the country not used to wildfires. Plus, the dangerous and sometimes deadly work done by environmental activists around the world.

Aired: 11/15/24 | Expires: 12/16/24
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Climate change’s role in the Northeast’s wildfire outbreak
Clip: S2024 E322 | 5:21
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel targets Lebanon with more deadly strikes
Clip: S2024 E322 | 3:13
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Future of U.S.-China relations after final Biden-Xi meeting
Clip: S2024 E322 | 7:02
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Report highlights killings of Indigenous environmentalists
Clip: S2024 E322 | 8:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E321 | 57:46
Watch 10:53
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the 'chaos' of Trump's Cabinet picks
Clip: S2024 E321 | 10:53
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
What the polling got right and wrong in the election
Clip: S2024 E321 | 5:45
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Ruby slippers stolen in museum heist now up for auction
Clip: S2024 E321 | 6:54
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Speaker Johnson says Gaetz report should not be released
Clip: S2024 E321 | 5:28
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Why experts are concerned about RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination
Clip: S2024 E321 | 7:27